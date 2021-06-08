ANL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.91%)
PSL partners with TikTok for Abu Dhabi leg

  • PSL wants to engage with fans through its content on TikTok
Syed Ahmed 08 Jun 2021

The Pakistan Super League has partnered with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form videos for the Abu Dhabi leg of the league.

PSL wants to engage with fans through its content on TikTok. The users will get an opportunity to engage and generate content on the platform that has millions of users around the world.

The PSL 6 will resume at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday with a night encounter between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. This will be the 15th fixture of the ongoing edition that will conclude on 24 June.

Under this joint venture, PSL will work closely with TikTok to develop modified content for TikTok users along with promoting the contributions of the existing fan base that follows the league passionately.

Through this collaboration, the PSL and TikTok will engage with fans all around the world especially in Pakistan.

Babar Hamid, the PCB Commercial Director and Head of HBL PSL, said:

“TikTok is one of the most popular platforms these days and it has taken the world by a storm which makes this partnership very exciting for us. Pakistan has a big TikTok following and the majority of the followers are passionate about cricket.

“We look forward to the start of an exciting journey with TikTok with the start of the Abu Dhabi-leg on 9 June. Our entire staff along with the franchises and all stakeholders have worked really hard and I am sure the efforts will be rewarded with quality cricket action at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.”

With TikTok being a platform for the masses, this collaboration will help the HBL PSL not only reach a young audience but also engage more authentically with a very interactive and diverse community that has backed the league from the onset, helping it become one of the most popular and sought after T20 leagues in the world.

The HBL PSL 6 anthem Groove Mera was an instant hit on TikTok with the #GrooveMera having a staggering 1.7 billion views so far.

