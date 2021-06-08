ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash: UN

AFP 08 Jun 2021

GENEVA: The United Nations said Monday that the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the world of work was four times worse than the 2008 economic crisis.

The UN’s International Labour Organization said the pandemic had had a “devastating” and even “cataclysmic” effect, as it sought to tackle an uneven recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The ILO on Monday kicked off its annual International Labour Conference (ILC), being held virtually for the first time, and this year focused on fostering a “human-centred” recovery from the pandemic.

“The working experience of this pandemic for some has been of inconvenience, tedium, stress, and frustration. For others it has been about fear, poverty, and survival,” ILO director-general Guy Ryder said as he opened the conference plenary.

The crisis has pushed more than 100 million more workers into poverty, the ILO said in its annual World Employment and Social Outlook report ahead of the conference.

It said working hours plummeted and access to good-quality jobs had evaporated.

The report showed that global unemployment could affect 205 million people in 2022 — far higher than the 187 million in 2019.

Employment was not expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest, it said.

“Taken as a whole, this represents a world of work crisis four times as severe as the one triggered by the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009,” said Ryder.

The ILO chief said the world of work was just as ill-prepared for a pandemic as health systems were, and added that the recovery would be uneven if it continued on its current trajectory.

“Gross inequities in vaccine distribution, and vastly different fiscal firepower will inject a double-dose of more inequality into the world of work, with a booster from uneven digital connectivity,” Ryder said.

“That is, unless deliberate action is taken to prevent ‘Long Covid’ taking hold in the world of work — making it more unequal, more unjust, less resilient, less inclusive and ultimately less sustainable.”

Founded in 1919, the ILO now has 187 member states.

Its annual conference was not held last year due to the pandemic. This year’s conference is the 109th ILC, with the first half, focusing on pandemic recovery, running until June 19.

The second half is to look at inequalities, skills and life-long learning, and run from November 25 to December 11.

The conference crafts international labour standards, through conventions that countries then ratify, or through recommendations that guide national action.

The gathering also monitors how those conventions and recommendations are being applied.

UNITED NATIONS COVID19 Guy Ryder Covid pandemic ILC

Covid far worse for work than 2008 financial crash: UN

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.