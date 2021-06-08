Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 189,909 tonnes of cargo comprising 139,594 tonnes of import cargo and 50,315 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on 07-06-2021.

The total import cargo of 139,594 comprised of 97,472 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,879 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,762 tonnes of Canola, 18,800 tonnes of Pet Coke, 13,759 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 4,922 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,315 tonnes comprised of 44,915 tonnes of containerized cargo and 5,400 tonnes of Talc Powder.

As many as 5060 containers were handled out of which 2635 were of imports and 2425 were of exports. 2635 import containers comprised of 606 of 20s and 962 of 40s. Imports empty container was 101 of 20s and 02 of 40s. Export containers 2425 comprised of 466 of 20s and 335 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 309 of 20s and 490 of 40s.

Nealy 14 namely Hyundai Forward,As Sicilia, Hc Jette Marit, African Teran, Thordsky, XinYan Tia, Msc Samu, Teera Bhum, Fmt Gumuldur, Navios Unite, Sino Bridge,Oriental Lotus, Szczecin Trader and Pacific Knight have berth at Karachi Port on Monday.

There were 08 ships namely M.T. Lahore, Merry Star, Ocean Harvest, Snoopy, Lourdes, Hyundai Forward, Mol Growth, Thorsky, Sakizaya Brave, Xin Yan Tian, As Sicilia, Msc Samu have sailed out from Karachi Port. There were 10 ships namely, FMT Gumuldur, Sino Bridge, Hafnia Africa, Kota Naked container, Inthira Naree, Thalassic seed, M.T. Karachi oil, Sea Schulte container, Jakarta Voyager and Cosco Aden container were expected to arrive on 07-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Talcum Powder, Coal, Soya bean, Chemicals, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Gas oil, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘KOI’ and Gas carrier ‘Gas Zeus’ sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, and five more ships, Neptune, Inthira Naree, Sereni Amelia, IDC Diamond and Velos Forza are expected to sail from MW-1, MW-2, PIBT, PQEPT and FOTCO on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 178,663 tonnes, comprising 138,456 tonnes imports cargo and 40,207 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,270 Containers (1,557 TEUs imports and 1,713 TEUs export), was handled at the Port.

There are eighteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Chipol Xiongan, Alexandros and PMS Seagul & five more ships, Tai Hawk, Chemtrans Adriatic, MSC Samu, MSC Amafi and Maersk Bentonville carrying General cargo, Coal, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, MW-2, PIBT, PQEPT, FOTCO and QICT on Monday (today), 07th June, while two more ships, MSC Pina and Maersk Kingston are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 8th Tuesday, 2021.

