Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Atlas Battery Limited 30.06.2021 100% Interim Cash Dividend 04.06.2021
Unilever Pakistan
Foods Limited 31.12.2021 228% Interim Cash Dividend 04.06.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.