PCB announces match officials for remaining PSL 6 matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced match officials for the remaining 20 matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi from Wednesday, 9 June to Thursday, 24 June.

Pakistan’s senior-most umpire Aleem Dar who is also one of the most distinguished members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will join six members of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires for Abu Dhabi leg.

The six local umpires are Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob (PCB Umpire of 2020), Faisal Khan Afridi, Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza, and Zameer Haider.

PCB match referee elite panelists Ali Naqvi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Javed Malik, and Muhammad Anees will lead the playing control teams in Abu Dhabi.

The first match of the Abu Dhabi-leg between Lahore Qalandars and the 2016 and 2018 champions Islamabad United will be umpired by Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz, while Shozab Raza will be the third umpire and Faisal Afridi, the fourth umpire. Muhammad Anees will be the match referee.

The June 24 final will be umpired by Aleem and Ahsan with Asif the third umpire. Rashid will be the fourth umpire while Anees will be the match referee.