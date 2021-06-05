Pakistan reports over 4,000 Covid-19 recoveries in a day

Pakistan's coronavirus recoveries crossed 860,000 on Saturday after 4,380 people recovered in 24 hours.

The country's total number of recoveries has reached 860,385. During the last 24 hours, 50,393 tests were conducted out of which 1,923 came out positive. Pakistan has so far tested 13.5 million people out of which 930,511 have tested positive for Covid-19. There are 48,937 active cases while 3,452 are in critical condition.

The national positivity ratio stands at 3.81%. On June 3, Pakistan reported the lowest positivity rate at 3.58% in three months. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data shows that on February 28 Pakistan reported a positivity rate of 3.02 percent.

Eighty-four people also lost their lives to the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 21,189. There are 48,937 active cases while 3,452 are critical cases.

Meanwhile, more than 8.5 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pakistan. The NCOC has decided to initiate a vaccination campaign on a massive scale under the 'whole nation approach' in collaboration with various public and private partners.