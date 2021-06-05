KSE-100 Index retreats: BRIndex100 manages gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday closed on a positive note on the back of fresh buying by local and foreign investors. BRIndex100 gained 20.5 points or 0.39 percent to close at 5,282.12 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,302.84 points and intraday low of 5,283.37 points. Volumes stood at 722.933 million shares. BRIndex30 inched up by 107.64 points or 0.39 percent to close at 27,628.99 points with a turnover of 450.437 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 118.17 points or 0.25 percent and closed at 48,211.70 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 867.303 million shares as compared to 889.935 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $973,008. The market capitalization increased by Rs 26 billion to Rs 8.357 trillion. Out of total 422 active scrips, 249 closed in positive and 150 in negative while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 89.041 million shares and closed at Rs 3.51, down Rs 0.05 followed by Hascol Petroleum that gained Rs 0.86 to close at Rs 11.91 with 78.891 million shares. Sanofi-Aventis and Siemens Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 41.76 and Rs 40.95 respectively to close at Rs 965.72 and Rs 587.05 while Wyeth Pak and Island Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 213.38 and Rs 179.99 respectively to close at Rs 2631.77 and Rs 2220.01.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 234 points or 2.45 percent to close at 9,776.14 points with total turnover of 12.748 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 6.15 points or 0.08 percent to close at 7,692.93 points with 27.722 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 9,406.80 points, down 8.59 points or 0.09 percent with 30.476 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 35.27 points or 0.62 percent to close at 5,741.77 points with 25.330 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index gained 25.4 points or 0.61 percent to close at 4,185.38 points with 103.332 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 15.93 points or 0.36 percent to close at 4,404.09 points with 196.834 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that the local market had a positive end to the last trading session of the week, closing with a gain of 118 points at 48,212 level.

Total traded volume stood at 867 million shares with major contribution coming from WTL (down 1.4 percent), HASCOL (up 7.8 percent), BYCO (up 2.4 percent), GGGL (up 6.1 percent) and PTC (up 5.8 percent).

Whispers regarding Rs 5-10 per bag increase in the price of cement circulated. From the Cement sector, JVDC (up 7.5 percent), POWER (up 0.2 percent) and DGKC (up 0.4 percent) closed in green zone.

From the steel sector ASL (up 3.4 percent), ASTL (up 1.8 percent), INIL (up 1.1 percent) and ITTEFAQ (up 1.8 percent) closed higher than their respective previous close.

The E&P sector also managed to close in the green zone as crude oil prices continued to edge higher in the international market.

