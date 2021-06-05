ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index retreats: BRIndex100 manages gains

Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday closed on a positive note on the back of fresh buying by local and foreign investors. BRIndex100 gained 20.5 points or 0.39 percent to close at 5,282.12 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,302.84 points and intraday low of 5,283.37 points. Volumes stood at 722.933 million shares. BRIndex30 inched up by 107.64 points or 0.39 percent to close at 27,628.99 points with a turnover of 450.437 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 118.17 points or 0.25 percent and closed at 48,211.70 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 867.303 million shares as compared to 889.935 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $973,008. The market capitalization increased by Rs 26 billion to Rs 8.357 trillion. Out of total 422 active scrips, 249 closed in positive and 150 in negative while the value of 23 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 89.041 million shares and closed at Rs 3.51, down Rs 0.05 followed by Hascol Petroleum that gained Rs 0.86 to close at Rs 11.91 with 78.891 million shares. Sanofi-Aventis and Siemens Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 41.76 and Rs 40.95 respectively to close at Rs 965.72 and Rs 587.05 while Wyeth Pak and Island Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 213.38 and Rs 179.99 respectively to close at Rs 2631.77 and Rs 2220.01.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 234 points or 2.45 percent to close at 9,776.14 points with total turnover of 12.748 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 6.15 points or 0.08 percent to close at 7,692.93 points with 27.722 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 9,406.80 points, down 8.59 points or 0.09 percent with 30.476 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 35.27 points or 0.62 percent to close at 5,741.77 points with 25.330 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index gained 25.4 points or 0.61 percent to close at 4,185.38 points with 103.332 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 15.93 points or 0.36 percent to close at 4,404.09 points with 196.834 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that the local market had a positive end to the last trading session of the week, closing with a gain of 118 points at 48,212 level.

Total traded volume stood at 867 million shares with major contribution coming from WTL (down 1.4 percent), HASCOL (up 7.8 percent), BYCO (up 2.4 percent), GGGL (up 6.1 percent) and PTC (up 5.8 percent).

Whispers regarding Rs 5-10 per bag increase in the price of cement circulated. From the Cement sector, JVDC (up 7.5 percent), POWER (up 0.2 percent) and DGKC (up 0.4 percent) closed in green zone.

From the steel sector ASL (up 3.4 percent), ASTL (up 1.8 percent), INIL (up 1.1 percent) and ITTEFAQ (up 1.8 percent) closed higher than their respective previous close.

The E&P sector also managed to close in the green zone as crude oil prices continued to edge higher in the international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange BRIndex100 KSE

KSE-100 Index retreats: BRIndex100 manages gains

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.