ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘7 trillion dollars’: NAB chief for bringing stolen money back

Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Stressing the need of taking bold, clear and concrete initiatives to strengthen the existing international framework to prevent corruption, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday said seven trillion dollars in stolen assets are parked in financial haven countries and jurisdictions which should immediately return to the state of origin.

Addressing the United Nations (UN) General Assembly special session against corruption virtually, NAB chairman said the recent report of the high-level panel on financial accountability, transparency and integrity has revealed that due to political and official corruption, as well as crime and tax evasion, trillions of dollars flow out of developing countries each year.

He said this year marks 15 years since the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) entered into force.

While we have made some progress during this period, corruption continues to hold back development and deprive people of their rights in far too many places around the world, he said.

The NAB chairman said flight of these vast resources from the developing countries is a principal cause of their under-development, poverty, inequality and political instability. Corruption is estimated to cost the world at least $2.6 trillion annually, approximately five percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), he said, adding that it is estimated that $1.26 trillion is lost by developing countries to corruption, bribery, theft, and tax evasion each year. This is approximately nine times official development assistance funding.

He said strengthening of international cooperation and efficiently prevent, detect, investigate and prosecute corruption, as well as to apply effective, proportionate and dissuasive penalties and recover criminal assets are mandatory for fight against corruption.

Fighting corruption is a fundamental precondition for upholding the rule of law, peace and security, achieving sustainable development and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, he said.

“We believe that corruption should be prevented in all its forms and a culture of rejection of corrupt practices should be fostered at all levels,” he said, adding that asset recovery is one of the fundamental principles of the UNCAC.

He said there is a growing concern that lack of political will, unnecessary delays, procedural complexities, bureaucratic hurdles and legal barriers in requested states, as well as high cost of asset recovery, continue to impede effective international cooperation in the area of asset recovery.

The NAB chairman said that Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating corruption remains clear and firm.

“We have established a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for controlling and combating corruption,” he said, adding that “we have also taken steps to improve institutional capacity and align domestic laws with international norms and standards embodied in the UNCAC.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB UN National Accountability Bureau UNITED NATIONS stolen money

‘7 trillion dollars’: NAB chief for bringing stolen money back

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.