ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,091 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,993 tonnes of import cargo and 25,098 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 69,993 comprised of 22,005 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 934 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,629 tonnes of Canola, 6,246 tonnes of DAP, 7,640 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 26,539 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,098 tonnes comprised of 5,813 tonnes of containerized cargo, 195 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,685 tonnes of Clinkers and 1,405 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 1900 containers were handled out of which 1491 were of imports and 409 were of exports. 1491 import containers comprised of 775 of 20s and 325 of 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 33 of 40s. Export containers 409 comprised of 210 of 20s and 23 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 07 of 20s and 73 of 40s.

There were 04 ships namely MOL Generosity, Merry Star, Lourdes, M.T. Lahore and Pac Antares have berth at have berthed at Karachi Port on 04-06-2021.

There were 08 ships namely AVNI, M.T. Shalamar, M.T Quett, Sea Power, Molly, Worldera 1, and Unity Discovery have sailed out from Karachi Port on Friday.

There are 09 ships namely DL Violet, MOL Growth, container, FMT Gumuldur, Xin Yan Tian container, Ever Ursula container, AS Sicilia, Hyundai Forward, Thorsky and HC Jtte-Mart were expected on 04-06-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export soyabean canola

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.