KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,091 tonnes of cargo comprising 69,993 tonnes of import cargo and 25,098 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 69,993 comprised of 22,005 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 934 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,629 tonnes of Canola, 6,246 tonnes of DAP, 7,640 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 26,539 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 25,098 tonnes comprised of 5,813 tonnes of containerized cargo, 195 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,685 tonnes of Clinkers and 1,405 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 1900 containers were handled out of which 1491 were of imports and 409 were of exports. 1491 import containers comprised of 775 of 20s and 325 of 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 33 of 40s. Export containers 409 comprised of 210 of 20s and 23 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 07 of 20s and 73 of 40s.

There were 04 ships namely MOL Generosity, Merry Star, Lourdes, M.T. Lahore and Pac Antares have berth at have berthed at Karachi Port on 04-06-2021.

There were 08 ships namely AVNI, M.T. Shalamar, M.T Quett, Sea Power, Molly, Worldera 1, and Unity Discovery have sailed out from Karachi Port on Friday.

There are 09 ships namely DL Violet, MOL Growth, container, FMT Gumuldur, Xin Yan Tian container, Ever Ursula container, AS Sicilia, Hyundai Forward, Thorsky and HC Jtte-Mart were expected on 04-06-2021.

