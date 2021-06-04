ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.47%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.07%)
ASL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.19%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.68%)
DGKC 130.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.39%)
EPCL 49.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FCCL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.13%)
HUBC 80.19 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.97%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.95%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
PAEL 36.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.78%)
PIBTL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.9%)
PTC 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.3%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
TRG 179.60 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.9%)
UNITY 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Aussie stocks to all-time high for third day on GDP data boost

  • Sentiment was also boosted by better-than-expected US weekly employment data.
Reuters Updated 04 Jun 2021

Australian shares hit a record high on Friday for a third straight session, as banking stocks extended a rally following the country's better-than-expected economic growth data released earlier this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.5% higher at 7,295.4 after hitting a record 7,300 mark earlier. The benchmark posted a 1.6% weekly gain.

Financials extended gains and hit their highest since Nov. 10, 2017, as forecast-beating first-quarter gross domestic product data and accomodative monetary policy from the country's central bank supported sentiment.

"When things are looking good, money is pouring into those Australian financial stocks... Because we are not seeing any massive changes from central banks, its almost like giving a green light for stocks to move to the top-side," said Nick Twidale, chief executive officer - APAC at FP Markets.

All of the "Big Four" banks ended higher, gaining between 1.3% and 1.5%.

Robust data has also helped offset investor concerns after a fresh spike in COVID-19 infections in Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, where authorities have detected the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 virus variant.

Export-focused healthcare companies, which benefit from a stronger US dollar, added 1.4%, as the greenback was perched at multi-weeks highs.

Sector heavyweight CSL rose 1.5%, while Pro Medicus ended at a record high.

Sentiment was also boosted by better-than-expected US weekly employment data.

Energy stocks closed 8.5% higher for the week and marked their fourth consecutive session of gains, as crude prices remained largely elevated.

Miners snapped a six-day rally to close 1.9% lower, weighed down by falling copper prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.5% higher at 12,496.27.

Dairy producers a2 Milk Company and Synlait Milk notched their best week in months after China, their top market, eased policy allowing married Chinese couples to have up to three children from existing two.

Australian shares APAC Nick Twidale accomodative monetary policy S&P/ASX 200 ended

Financials lift Aussie stocks to all-time high for third day on GDP data boost

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Electric cars to be launched in Pakistan by end-2021: Amin

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters