ANL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
ASC 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.91%)
ASL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
AVN 89.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
DGKC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.32%)
FCCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.18%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.4%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
TRG 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
UNITY 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,207 Increased By ▲ 113.91 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,673 Increased By ▲ 36.95 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slips on profit-taking in growth stocks ahead of US jobs data

  • Investors were also scooping up large traditional Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor, which gained 1% to a record high, having risen 10 of the last 11 sessions.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares slipped on Friday as investors took profits, mostly on growth shares, ahead of a key US jobs report that could intensify worries about inflation and tapering in the Federal Reserve's stimulus.

The Nikkei average lost 0.49% to 28,916.89 after two days of gains, while the broader Topix lost 0.21% to 1,954.57, snapping its three-day winning streak.

Growth shares dragged, with a fall of 0.46%, while value shares were almost flat.

Investors sold tech shares and stay-at-home winners as a strong reading in US jobs report could fan expectations the Fed could taper its stimulus sooner than expected, thus withdrawing a support from richly-valued shares.

SoftBank Group, whose Vision Fund owns global tech firm shares, lost 1.4%.

Industrial robot makers posted sizable losses, with Fanuc losing 2.5% and Yaskawa Electric dropping 1.7%.

Some of last year's star performers crumbled. Medical support service operator M3 shed 4.1% while bicycle maker Shimano shed 1.9%.

Still the market was fairly supported overall, as acceleration of Japan's vaccination programme took out one major obstacle for the market.

Many railway companies gained, with West Japan Railway up 1.0% and Central Japan Railway gaining 0.9%.

"Japan's slow vaccination had been a reason to sell Japanese stocks. But now about one in ten people have got at least one shot, which is much better than just one percent about a month ago, even though the number is still far below those in many other developed countries," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Investors were also scooping up large traditional Japanese companies, including Toyota Motor, which gained 1% to a record high, having risen 10 of the last 11 sessions.

Hitachi added 1.8% to hit a 20-year high while Mitsubishi Chemical rose 2.2% to a two-year high.

SoftBank Group Yaskawa Electric Nikkei average Japanese shares slipped Fanuc losing

Nikkei slips on profit-taking in growth stocks ahead of US jobs data

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Electric cars to be launched in Pakistan by end-2021: Amin

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters