Australia shares to open largely unchanged; NZ falls

Australian shares are expected to be little changed on Friday as sliding commodity prices are likely to weigh on resource-heavy sectors, with sentiment dented by a weaker Wall Street finish overnight.

The local share price index futures rose 0.03%, a 4.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark hit a record peak on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,422.340 points in early trade.