Ring Road: PML-N rejects inquiry report

LAHORE: Rejecting the fact-finding inquiry report into the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Zahid Bokhari has asked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to refrain from taking such steps that will not be defendable in future.

Azma Bokhari alleged that Usman Buzdar approved the inquiry report based on one-member's findings. She alleged the CM is playing a role of facilitator for Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari and Ghulam Sarwar in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

It may be noted that Punjab Chief Secretary had notified a three-member inquiry committee on April 27 but two of the committee members Jahangir Ahmed and Anwarul Haq wrote their dissenting notes. She alleged that billions of rupees have been embezzled from the treasury in this scandal.

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the Ring Road case was not the case of simple anomalies, rather it was a larceny of more than Rs25 billion. She said PM Khan, CM Buzdar and all people involved in this scam should be arrested. She ruled out any NRO for Mr Khan and Mr Buzdar. She said as long as they were in power, one could not expect an impartial inquiry. The duo could only facilitate the mafias, she added.

