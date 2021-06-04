ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Asia’s naphtha cracks edge higher

Reuters 04 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha crack extended gains on Thursday, climbing to $104.30 a tonne, while gasoline margins snapped four straight sessions of declines to reach a four-session high of $4.89 a barrel above Brent crude.

Sentiment in the Asian gasoline market, however, was somewhat checked by signs that the coronavirus pandemic reduced petrol demand in countries such as India, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The rise came as oil prices held firm on Thursday after strong gains in the previous two sessions on expectations of surging fuel demand later this year while major producers maintain supply discipline.

Meanwhile, light distillate inventories in the Singapore hub climbed to a seven-week high in the week to June 2, latest official data showed.

Singapore’s light distillate inventories rose 9% to 13.9 million barrels in the week to June 2, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

The inventories gained despite moderate net imports of naphtha reformates and motor fuels, the data showed.

Singapore was a net importer of 90-97 RON gasoline at slightly above 2,000 tonnes in the week to June 2, compared to net exports of 113,000 tonnes in the week before.

Net exports of above 97 RON gasoline were nearly 19,000 tonnes in the week to June 2, compared to net exports of about 30,000 tonnes in the previous week.

Singapore’s net imports of naphtha reformates dropped to 44,000 tonnes in the week to June 2, down from 266,000 tonnes in the previous week.

Weekly Singapore light distillate inventories have averaged 14.37 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 14.2 million barrels in 2020.

India’s government will bring forward to 2023 from 2025 the possibility of fuel companies selling gasoline containing up to 20% of ethanol (E20), according to brokers and a publication in the country’s official gazette on Wednesday.

UK demand for road fuel - mainly petrol and diesel - has returned to pre-pandemic levels, official data released on Thursday showed, after the country eased coronavirus-related restrictions following a successful vaccination programme.

fuel demand gasoline Asia’s naphtha motor fuels

