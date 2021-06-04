ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Wall Street's indexes post slim gains

Reuters 04 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes posted slim gains on Wednesday ahead of key US economic data due later in the week as investors weighed inflation concerns and a fresh surge in so-called "meme stocks."

The S&P 500 energy sector, the best-performing group this year, extended its rise, gaining 1.7% as oil prices pushed higher. The materials sector fell 0.9% while a 3.0% fall in Tesla Inc shares dragged on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite.

A weekly unemployment report and May private payrolls data on Thursday will be followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday, with investors looking for signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation.

"We are looking ahead to the Friday employment report and anticipating that it is going to be significantly better than last month's report," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.07%, to 34,600.38, the S&P 500 gained 6.08 points, or 0.14%, at 4,208.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points, or 0.14%, to 13,756.33.

The benchmark S&P 500 is up about 12% this year, and within about 1% of its record high, as investors anticipate an economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

"After the fastest start to a bull market in history, we have seen expectations increase quite a bit so it's harder to surprise the market," said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta. "After we have had that big run the last six or seven weeks the market has been in a trading range and you are consolidating those gains."

Concerns about whether inflation could prompt action by the Federal Reserve have consumed markets in recent weeks.

The US economic recovery accelerated in recent weeks even as a long list of supply chain troubles, hiring difficulties, and rising prices cascaded through the country, Fed officials said in their latest review of economic conditions.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings jumped 95.2%, leading a surge in a group of stocks favoured by retail investors on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 60 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 127 new highs and 25 new lows.

About 12.2 billion shares changed hands in US exchanges, above the 10.5 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

