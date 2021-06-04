Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
04 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited 30.06.2021 10% Interim Cash Dividend 03.06.2021
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30.06.2021 200% Interim Cash Dividend 02.06.2021
==============================================================================================
