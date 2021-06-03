US crude stockpiles fell in latest week: EIA

US crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week ended May 28, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 2.4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 784,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 358,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 247,000 barrels per day.