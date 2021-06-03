ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
Public Private Partnership Authority Bill, 2021 to help modernize various sectors: Swati

  • He said the legislation would benefit all projects of Pakistan Railways besides increasing local and foreign investment.
APP 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday lauded passage of the Public Private Partnership Authority Amendment Bill, 2021 and said it would help modernize various sectors by using the latest resources.

Speaking in Senate on the bill, he said the legislation would benefit all projects of Pakistan Railways besides increasing local and foreign investment.

He thanked all the senators for supporting the bill and also congratulated the nation, traders, investors and said it was the great achievement during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure.

Earlier, Senate passed the Public Private Partnership Authority Amendment Bill, 2021 which was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Ali Muhammad Khan also laid the report on 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of National Finance Commission Award (January-June, 2020), as required under clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar moved the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

