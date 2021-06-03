ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court adjourns reference against Asif Zardari till June 10

  • AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali recorded the statement of a witness in Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.
APP 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing till June 10, on mega money laundering reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The court also continued the recording of statement of prosecution witness and manager of a private bank Mehroz Akhtar in the court. The judge instructed the defence lawyer Farook H. Naek to conduct their cross examination with the two witnesses on next date of hearing.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Imran Khan Aurangzeb on their lawyers’ request.

The court expressed concern over the absence of defence lawyers Farook H. Naek and Amjad Iqbal Qureshi and instructed them to ensure cross examination on next hearing with the two witnesses who had concluded their statements. After this, the hearing on the case was adjourned.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference against Asif Ali Zardari and others till June 10. The court granted one-day exemption to Asif Ali Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Hassan Ali Memon and Nadeem Bhutto. The defence counsel concluded his cross examination with witness Kaleem Shahzad after this the hearing was adjourned.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali recorded the statement of a witness in Toshakhana reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The court granted one-day exemption from hearing to the accused and adjourned the case till June 10, after recording the statement of witness Mushtaq Aziz.

Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Faryal Talpur

Court adjourns reference against Asif Zardari till June 10

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters