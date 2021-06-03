ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
Govt promoting entrepreneurship culture to bring youth in mainstream: Zartaj

  • Zartaj said the youth was national asset and the government was making all out efforts to enable them to come forward and play their pivotal role in the national development.
APP 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the government was bringing youth into mainstream by promoting entrepreneurship culture in a bid to empower them socially and economically.

Talking to PTV news, she said providing technical skills to youth and making them self-employed was the government’s topmost priority and for the purpose, all out resources were being utilized.

Zartaj said the youth was national asset and PTI-led government was making all out efforts to enable them to come forward and play their pivotal role in the national development.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken wise steps, as a result, the country was now heading towards progress and prosperity.

She said the government's milestone initiative 'Kamyab Jawan programme' was being extended to create more employment opportunities for youth.

She said the government was offering soft loans to the youth to start their businesses besides providing training in high-tech technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and automation for the first time in the country.

The programme aimed at creating opportunities for knowledge, skills and leadership development of the youth to further "Agenda 2030", she added.

She said the government wanted to create maximum jobs as part of its plan to boost economic growth and intends to target key sectors such as health, small medium enterprises, construction, technology, education, green economy and tourism.

