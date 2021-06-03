ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,057 Decreased By ▼ -69.79 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,618 Decreased By ▼ -39.82 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Three Pakistani tech cos win GSMA grant

  • The winner startups include Vceela, Knowledge Platform, and Orenda Pakistan.
BR Web Desk 03 Jun 2021

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Innovation Fund for Mobile Internet Adoption and Digital Inclusion has announced three startups from Pakistan as winners for the total grant of Approx. GBP 668,000 (PKR 146 million).

The winner startups include Vceela, Knowledge Platform, and Orenda Pakistan. GSMA received 597 startup applications received from 44 countries.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq distributed certificates among the winners. Haq said that the Ministry of IT & Telecom is fully committed to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of the GSMA and said that revolutionary changes in the field of telecommunication in Pakistan are now being recognized all over the world. He said the reforms in the telecommunication sector in Pakistan and the facilities provided to mobile operators have paved the way for investment in mobile networking in Pakistan. He further said that for the first time in the tenure of the present government that from the preparation of the Right of Way Policy to its approval and implementation was made which could not be done in the last 24 years.

He said that steps are also being taken to provide 3G and 4G services across the country.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Pakistan among the best countries in terms of the affordability of ICT services. Pakistan is ranked 4th in the Global Freelance industry, providing excellent technical resources in various technology fields.

“ITU has announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers ‘Ignite’ as one of the champions of projects of its environment category at World Summit on the Information Society Prizes 2021”, he added.

Addressing the occasion virtually Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA said that digital technologies are set to transform the way people live and work in Pakistan. As we saw in the GSMA 2020 Digital Societies Report, which tracks the progress of 11 focus countries in the Asia Pacific, Pakistan is advancing its societal, economic, and digital ambition, as outlined in Digital Pakistan Vision.

He said that by 2023, the economic contribution of the mobile industry in Pakistan is expected to reach $24 billion, accounting for 6.6 percent of GDP.

Pakistan Startups Syed Aminul Haq GSMA

Three Pakistani tech cos win GSMA grant

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters