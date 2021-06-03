Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's death toll from coronavirus crossed 21,000 on Thursday after 92 more people succumbed to Covid-19.

The overall deaths in the country now stand at 21,022. During the last 24 hours, 51,523 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests conducted in Pakistan to 13,367,920. Out of the new tests conducted, 2,028 came out positive, taking the national tally to 926,695.

The national coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 3.93%, while there are 53,099 active cases. During the last 24 hours, 3,889 people also recovered, taking the tally to 852,574. So far, Sindh has reported 320,488 cases and 5,073 deaths, Punjab 340,989 cases and 10,132 deaths, Balochistan has confirmed 25,370 infections and 285 deaths, while K-P has recorded 133,450 Covid-19 cases and 4,113 fatalities.

Islamabad has confirmed 81,446 Covid-19 infections and 763 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,608 cases and 107 deaths, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has so far recorded 19,344 cases and 549 fatalities.

From today, Pakistan will start Covid-19 vaccination for those who are over 18 years old. So far, more than 7,953,574 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Pakistan.