ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt may fix Rs5,800bn as collection target for 2021-22

Sohail Sarfraz 03 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government may fix Rs 5800 billion as revenue collection target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for 2021-22.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the FBR’s tax projections for the next fiscal year is expected to be set at Rs 5800 billion on the basis of estimated collection of Rs 4691 billion in 2020-21.

So far, the tax machinery has collected net revenue of Rs. 4,170 billion during July-May 2020-21, which has exceeded the target of Rs.3,994 billion by Rs. 176 billion. This represents a growth of about 18 percent over the collection of Rs.3, 549 billion during the same period last year.

According to sources, the FBR is working on different proposals to generate additional revenue of Rs 480-500 billion through withdrawal of sales tax exemptions, abolition of concessionary/reduced sales tax rates, changes in Federal Excise Duty (FED) regime, raise in tax burden for higher income slabs in salaried class, reduction in the number of personal income tax slabs from 11 to five, adjustment of rental income, installation of Point of Sale (POS) machines at 85000 branded chains in urban centres with lower rate of 12 percent sales tax for textile and 14 percent sales tax for other sectors.

The FBR had estimated to collect Rs125 billion on account of PIT in the outgoing fiscal year but after introduction of reforms in the next budget the revenue collection would go up to Rs150 billion in 2021-22, officials said.

The withdrawal of exemptions has been estimated to generate around Rs 140 billion in the next fiscal year, they said.

According to sources, the FBR is reviewing reduced income tax slabs (11 to 5) for the salaried individuals and business individuals; income tax slabs for rental income, dividend and other heads of taxation following the revision of slabs under the Personal Income Tax (PIT) regime.

The FBR is also focusing on administrative and enforcement measures on the sales tax side including third party audit and launching of the E-Audit system, officials added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tax FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax income tax

Govt may fix Rs5,800bn as collection target for 2021-22

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.