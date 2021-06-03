ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Cotton eases off peak

Reuters 03 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures eased off a three-week high hit in the previous session on Wednesday, pressured by an uptick in the dollar.

Cotton contracts for December fell 0.47 cent, or 0.6% to 84.34 cents per lb by 12:16 pm EDT (1616 GMT). It traded within a range of 84.18 and 85.09 cents a lb.

The dollar was up 0.1% against rival currencies, increasing the cost of greenback denominated cotton for buyers holding other currencies.

“The cotton market has had good demand for a long-time (and) that is supporting the market, so this is just a small delay in what looks like an attempt to break out to the upside,” said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland.

Market participants were also keeping an eye on weather developments and its impact on the crop in the top cotton producing West Texas region.

“Demand is going to stay good as the world economy reopens but as far as the weather, it’s a roulette wheel- you don’t know what you’re going to get, and therefore the market will keep a premium in the price well into the growing season,” Varner said.

The US Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop progress released on Tuesday showed that 43% of the cotton crop was in good-to-excellent condition by the week ended May 30, on par with 44% this time last year.

Given talk of major acre reductions in the delta and uncertain Texas weather, the cotton market should trade in the 80s through June, Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group, said in a note dated June 1.

Total futures market volume fell by 25,828 to 16,457 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 3,818 to 230,311 contracts in the previous session.

