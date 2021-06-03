Senate committee on commerce: Zeshan Khanzada elected chairman

ISLAMABAD: The reconstituted Senate Standing Committee on Commerce has elected Zeeshan Khanzada, representing PTI, as its Chairman for three years as per quota agreed between the Government and Opposition.

The importance of Standing Committee on Commerce can be gauged from the fact that many heavy weight Senators have been members; including Leader of the House in Senate, Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Deputy Chairman Senator, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and former Finance Minister Salim Mandviwala. Mirza Muhammad Afridi shown as an Independent Senator instead of PTI Member - who owns textile business - had been Chairmen of Senate Commerce Committee whose term expired before recent Senate elections.

The members of the committee are as follows: (i) Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, who represents PML-N but officially is an Independent Member also belongs to a prominent business family of Rawalpindi; (ii) Senator Salim Mandviwala, who represents Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP ) is also former Finance Minister/recently retired Deputy Chairman, Senate and a prominent businessman; (iii) Senator Islamuddin Shouqeen who represents PPPP belongs to interior Sindh and is also from a business family; (iv) Senator Dilawar Khan, who has formed a group of Independent Members including those who belong to BAP, is associated with tobacco business. His name has also been recommended as Member FBR Advisory Board; (v)

Senator Fida Muhammad, who has been appointed Chief Whip of PTI in Senate, is also a business tycoon from KPK; and (vi) Senator Ahmed Khan, who belongs to BAP but is shown as Independent Senator, is also a businessman associated with construction industry.

