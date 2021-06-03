NATIONAL DAY OF ITALY: Why you should visit Italy?

TEXT: 1. Every nook and corner is full of History

Italy’s history rolls back millennia. As soon as you step on Italian soil, you will spot its ancient history and culture everywhere. Historic Italian cities such as Rome will show you gigantic traces of a mighty ancient empire, the Papal kingdom, and Renaissance noble families, while smaller cities like Florence will take you through the Middle Ages. You’ll also find Middle Age imprints in the towns of Viterbo, Bracciano, Perugia or Venice. Sardinia, on the other hand, is home to the Nuraghe stone towers from the Bronze Age, and villages belonging to the Mediterranean island’s ancient civilization.

Rich legacy of both art and architecture

Over the years, Italy’s rich legacy of art and architecture has seduced many. Stretching back to before Roman times and continuing today, the country is filled with many architectural and artistic treasures. Every epoch has its treasures and devotees, but the country is known for its wonderful artists, architects, engineers, and inventors, who changed the world. Have a look at Michelangelo’s ‘Pieta’ and ‘The Last Judgment’, Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Renaissance Man’ or Titian’s ‘Venus of Urbino’ to marvel at their artistic genius or soak up some culture.

Explore the longest coastline in Europe

The pristine coastlines of Italy are washed by the waters of five seas: The Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian, Tyrrhenian, and Ligurian. You are never too far from a beach, as almost all of the 20 Italian regions (except Umbria) have access to the sea. So, enjoy an unparalleled summer holiday, lounging on beaches, tucking into fresh seafood, while admiring the beauty of the emerald blue sea. No matter what your beach style is, lavish resorts or rustic and historic sites, you will find a spot to meet all your demands and tastes.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of landscapes

The natural landscapes that this country offers are truly magnificent. You will see diversity everywhere you go, from majestic mountains and picturesque lakes to sunny coastlines and stretches of dark green woods. Their mesmerizing views are just a few one of the reasons why you should visit Italy. Discover Italy’s magnificent lakes that are dotted among the valleys of these stunning mountains. Don’t miss the lakes set in the north, lakes Como, Maggiore and Garda surrounded by green mountains and wonderful hills.

