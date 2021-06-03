ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
NATIONAL DAY OF ITALY: Why you should visit Italy?

TEXT: 1. Every nook and corner is full of History Italy’s history rolls back millennia. As soon as you step on...
03 Jun 2021

TEXT: 1. Every nook and corner is full of History

Italy’s history rolls back millennia. As soon as you step on Italian soil, you will spot its ancient history and culture everywhere. Historic Italian cities such as Rome will show you gigantic traces of a mighty ancient empire, the Papal kingdom, and Renaissance noble families, while smaller cities like Florence will take you through the Middle Ages. You’ll also find Middle Age imprints in the towns of Viterbo, Bracciano, Perugia or Venice. Sardinia, on the other hand, is home to the Nuraghe stone towers from the Bronze Age, and villages belonging to the Mediterranean island’s ancient civilization.

  1. Rich legacy of both art and architecture

Over the years, Italy’s rich legacy of art and architecture has seduced many. Stretching back to before Roman times and continuing today, the country is filled with many architectural and artistic treasures. Every epoch has its treasures and devotees, but the country is known for its wonderful artists, architects, engineers, and inventors, who changed the world. Have a look at Michelangelo’s ‘Pieta’ and ‘The Last Judgment’, Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Renaissance Man’ or Titian’s ‘Venus of Urbino’ to marvel at their artistic genius or soak up some culture.

  1. Explore the longest coastline in Europe

The pristine coastlines of Italy are washed by the waters of five seas: The Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian, Tyrrhenian, and Ligurian. You are never too far from a beach, as almost all of the 20 Italian regions (except Umbria) have access to the sea. So, enjoy an unparalleled summer holiday, lounging on beaches, tucking into fresh seafood, while admiring the beauty of the emerald blue sea. No matter what your beach style is, lavish resorts or rustic and historic sites, you will find a spot to meet all your demands and tastes.

  1. Immerse yourself in the beauty of landscapes

The natural landscapes that this country offers are truly magnificent. You will see diversity everywhere you go, from majestic mountains and picturesque lakes to sunny coastlines and stretches of dark green woods. Their mesmerizing views are just a few one of the reasons why you should visit Italy. Discover Italy’s magnificent lakes that are dotted among the valleys of these stunning mountains. Don’t miss the lakes set in the north, lakes Como, Maggiore and Garda surrounded by green mountains and wonderful hills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NATIONAL DAY OF ITALY

NATIONAL DAY OF ITALY: Why you should visit Italy?

