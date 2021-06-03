ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Palm oil imports keep rising

BR Research 03 Jun 2021

Pakistan’s food imports have surpassed all records this fiscal year at $6.9 billion with 2 months remaining – and the toll already surpassing any 12-month period in history. Palm oil has consistently been Pakistan’s largest food import item with a 33 percent share in food imports averaged over last 10 years. Palm oil import share in total imports for 10M FY21 at 4.8 percent is the highest since FY13. This is despite wheat imports staging a grand comeback.

From what it appears, Pakistan is all set to record highest ever pam oil imports in terms of value, volume as well as price, for FY21 – keeping with what is a season of “highest-evers”. The import price had skyrocketed to $1000/ton for April 2021, comfortably the highest-ever, and coincided with all-time high monthly quantity imported.

The Palm Oil index as tracked by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) shows the crude palm oil prices up 7 percent month-on-month, despite having dipped towards the end of May. Crude oil watchers put the recent downward trend to the Covid situation in India, any improvement in which is likely to push the prices back up. Future prices from yesterday, confirm the trend as palm oil was seen trading 4% higher from last month.

The MPOC also tracks inventory data for big regional palm oil importers, and that shows Pakistan’s palm oil ending stock in April at 194,000 tons was 40 percent lower than the same period last year, and 30 percent down from 12-month trailing monthly average. This could well be attributed to Ramadan related consumption, which was invariably higher this time than the last Ramadan, given the rather strict lockdown last year, which must have dented consumption.

That said, nothing suggests the consumption is going to taper off, especially with such low levels of ending stock. May imports could well beat April’s – given higher prices and likely continuation of high import quantities. At this rate, Pakistan’s palm oil import for FY21 are likely to cross $2.6 billion, beating the previous high of $2.3 billion recorded in FY13.

Crude Oil Oil Palm food import MPOC Malaysian Palm Oil Council palm oil import

Palm oil imports keep rising

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Iran navy ship sinks after fire in Gulf of Oman, crew safe

Minister says board exams to be held after July 10th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters