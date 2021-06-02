ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Indian shares close flat as financials offset energy gains

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.01% to 15,576.20 at close, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.16% to 51,849.48.
  • Dragging the Nifty 50 on Wednesday, cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd fell 3% after it warned that pandemic-driven restrictions could cause supply chain disruptions in the near future.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended little changed for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets due to concerns over high valuations following a recent rally.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.01% to 15,576.20 at close, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.16% to 51,849.48.

Both the indexes gained more than 6% last month as a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases lifted investor sentiment.

However, concerns remain as several economists have warned about the impact of the second coronavirus wave on economic growth in the current quarter.

Dragging the Nifty 50 on Wednesday, cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd fell 3% after it warned that pandemic-driven restrictions could cause supply chain disruptions in the near future.

Losses in heavyweight financial and information technology stocks also weighed on the indexes, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank and software services firm Infosys Ltd falling 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

Countering those declines, conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd gained 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively. Reliance shares have risen for six straight sessions.

Auto components maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd closed 13.4% higher after it reported an almost fourfold jump in March-quarter profit.

Globally, stock markets hovered near record highs as investors cheered evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies after strong factory data from the United States and Europe.

S&P BSE Sensex benchmark S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index NSE share index

