ANL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.45%)
ASC 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.57%)
ASL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
AVN 88.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.01%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.15%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 130.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.45%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.8%)
FCCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.18%)
HUBC 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.85%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
KAPCO 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.63%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.41%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 93.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.53%)
PTC 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SILK 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
TRG 175.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
UNITY 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.79%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
BR100 5,264 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (0.09%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 89.04 (0.32%)
KSE100 48,187 Decreased By ▼ -4.63 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,692 Decreased By ▼ -39.7 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Australian economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels

  • As a result, domestic demand accounted for 1.6 percentage points of the GDP increase in the first quarter of 2021.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's economy has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels after growing a faster-than-expected 1.8 percent in the first quarter of the year as coronavirus restrictions eased.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday that the consumer-led recovery was due to a surge in domestic spending and investment.

Australia's economy shrank in 2020, but recovered strongly late in the year as outbreaks were brought under control and virus curbs lifted.

The end of 2020 and early 2021 saw shops, bars and restaurants in most of the country remove remaining restrictions on the number of consumers they can host and many workers returned to the city centre.

As a result, domestic demand accounted for 1.6 percentage points of the GDP increase in the first quarter of 2021.

The mining-heavy economy was also boosted by strong iron ore prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia left historically low interest rates on hold on Tuesday and indicated that will continue until 2024.

Coronavirus Reserve Bank of Australia Australia's economy Australian Bureau of Statistics

