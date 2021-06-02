Ali Wazir: SHC turns down bail plea

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday turned down the bail plea of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir pertaining to alleged provocative speech against the state institutions.

Wazir was arrested in Peshawar in December last year on the request of Sindh police. A case registered at Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi accused the MP of hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory statements against the state and its institutions.

After hearing arguments from both sides, a division bench of the high court, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, dismissed the bail request.

