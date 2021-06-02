Nikkei edges lower

TOKYO: Japan’s benchmark index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors awaited two key US economic reports, though declines were capped by hopes of a domestic economic normalisation on delayed-but-steady rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines.

The Nikkei share average inched down 0.16% to close at 28,814.34, while the broader Topix inched up 0.17% to 1,926.18.

Among shares and sectors in Japan, steel and drug makers led the Nikkei’s declines, with JFE Holdings falling 4.32% and Nippon Steel losing 3.36%. Daiichi Sankyo fell 2.57% and Chugai Pharmaceutical lost 1.95%. IHI jumped 5.82% after Nomura Securities changed its rating for the heavy-industry manufacturer, while its peer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries gained 3.35% after the brokerage raised its target price.