Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 02 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 1, 2021
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-May-21      26-May-21      25-May-21      24-May-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.108557       0.108133       0.107946       0.107705
Euro                             0.844347       0.845473       0.848081       0.845809
Japanese yen                   0.00633884     0.00635448     0.00635414     0.00635592
U.K. pound                       0.977734        0.97984       0.979125       0.978443
U.S. dollar                      0.692201       0.691367       0.691521       0.692605
Algerian dinar                 0.00518589     0.00518605     0.00518887
Australian dollar                0.536317       0.538367       0.536136       0.536007
Botswana pula                   0.0651361      0.0649885      0.0648647      0.0647586
Brazilian real                   0.131017       0.130059       0.130139
Brunei dollar                    0.522731                      0.521038       0.520521
Canadian dollar                                 0.570906       0.573543
Chilean peso                  0.000944572    0.000940955     0.00095108    0.000966772
Colombian peso                0.000184711    0.000185085                   0.000185278
Czech koruna                    0.0331879      0.0332196      0.0333279      0.0332567
Danish krone                     0.113544         0.1137        0.11405
Indian rupee                   0.00952915                    0.00949833     0.00950126
Israeli New Shekel               0.213116       0.212925       0.213301       0.212521
Korean won                     0.00061881    0.000615753    0.000613268    0.000614611
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.30158        2.30072        2.30047        2.30254
Malaysian ringgit                0.167057                      0.166933       0.167276
Mauritian rupee                 0.0170277      0.0169873      0.0169932      0.0170158
Mexican peso                    0.0346991        0.03478                     0.0348533
New Zealand dollar               0.503992       0.501725       0.498932       0.496598
Norwegian krone                  0.082817       0.083069      0.0831735
Omani rial                        1.80026        1.79809        1.79849        1.80131
Peruvian sol                                     0.18009       0.180601       0.182745
Philippine peso                                0.0143798       0.014401      0.0144603
Polish zloty                     0.187441        0.18843       0.189204       0.188233
Qatari riyal                     0.190165       0.189936       0.189978       0.190276
Russian ruble                  0.00942309     0.00940972     0.00942174     0.00941979
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.184587       0.184365       0.184406       0.184695
Singapore dollar                 0.522731                      0.521038       0.520521
South African rand              0.0503903      0.0499631      0.0500026      0.0496153
Swedish krona                   0.0833014      0.0834752      0.0836534      0.0833269
Swiss franc                      0.770782       0.772779        0.77252
Thai baht                       0.0221292                     0.0220651      0.0220729
Trinidadian dollar               0.102342       0.102285       0.101993       0.102234
U.A.E. dirham                    0.188482       0.188255       0.188297       0.188592
Uruguayan peso                  0.0158109      0.0157663      0.0157389      0.0157532
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

