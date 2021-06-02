ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Permanent liquidity shortage?

BR Research 02 Jun 2021

The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) like any other central bank manages daily liquidity in the market through open market operations (OMO). In days of excess liquidity, SBP mops up liquidity and in days of liquidity shortage, injects it. It is supposed to be short term mop up or injection to ensure equilibrium in the overall money market.

Usually, in the days of an IMF programme (or when the government is running expansionary fiscal policy), due to the limitation of borrowing directly from the central bank (or excess borrowing demand), the OMO injection shoots up. The reason is simple. Government borrowing is higher than liquidity in the market and SBP has to intervene to ensure ample supply. In the past during FY16-19, the OMO injection had largely remained in the range of Rs1 trillion -Rs2 trillion, before coming down in FY19 and FY20.

Lately, in FY21, the OMO injection is touching new highs. The all-time peak touched Rs2.85 trillion (18% of banking deposits) and currently it is standing at Rs2.4 trillion. In the start of May-21, the number was Rs1.7 trillion. The sudden spike in May is due to high seasonal cash demand. This usually happens during days of Ramadan and Eid, as the Currency in Circulation (CIC) usually moves up as well.

There is another reason for high OMO as government is picking up higher amounts than targets to build up cash buffer for providing liquidity for a big maturity of PIBs (Rs961bn) due in July. Once that is over, the liquidity position may improve. The liquidity shortage may come back to Rs1.6-1.7 trillion in a few weeks. That is about the short-term movement of liquidity. The point to ponder is that liquidity shortage is being consistently over Rs1 trillion and even after normalizing, it may hover around Rs1.5 trillion – 10 percent of deposits.

That is too high a number. This implies that a decent chunk is becoming permanent liquidity shortage. Such shortages create risks for future government auctions. The problem becomes bigger when the market builds expectation of rate tightening and participants would like to wait for rate to increase before investing. Or the rates move up prematurely. That tells us a bit about steep yield curve, though due to better economic pick and posturing of the new FM, the yield curve has flattened a bit lately. However, it is still too steep.

Fortunately, there is a solution to the problem. According to SBP Act Section 18, SBP can go outright buying of government securities from the market. It should give a signal to the market that it may buy Rs100-200 billion every month to improve the liquidity position in the market and that may help flatten the yield curve further.

Having said that, SBP and MoF should work on solving the bigger problem i.e., growing CIC – it reached Rs6.5 trillion and has more than doubled in the last five years. It is standing at 42 percent of bank deposits as compared to 34 percent five years ago. That is primarily creating a liquidity shortage. Shaukat Tarin needs to bring back the confidence of people back into the banking system. Till that time, SBP should take required steps to bring sanity in the liquidity market.

currency central bank State Bank of Pakistan currency in circulation IMF program Open Market Operation

Permanent liquidity shortage?

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters