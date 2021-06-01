ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Optimism on reopening economy boosts US stocks

  • The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,221.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 13,823.87.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday on optimism about the reopening of the US economy ahead of a trove of government data, including the May jobs report.

Markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, the unofficial start of the summer season. Analysts are bullish on the hospitality industry's outlook this summer after many Americans curtailed vacationing in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a little reopening enthusiasm in the trading mix, as the Memorial Day weekend was accented with crowded beaches (where weather permitted), crowded airports, crowded malls, crowded restaurants and crowds at movie theaters again," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"We'll call it the normalcy premium, as there was a greater, feel-good appreciation for the sense of normalcy this year."

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 34,681.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,221.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 13,823.87.

Tuesday's session is the first of the month and comes ahead of key reports on the manufacturing and services industries, as well the closely-watched Department of Labor employment report at the end of the week.

Analysts said lingering worries about inflation could limit the upside for stocks, while markets are also watching congressional talks on President Joe Biden's infrastructure package, with Democrats and Republicans still far apart.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Optimism on reopening economy boosts US stocks

Pakistan launches locally developed Covid-19 vaccine 'PakVac'

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters