Pakistan committed to transform relations with Qatar into robust political, economic partnership: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said that Pakistan and Qatar have close brotherly relations which Pakistan is committed to transform into robust political and economic partnership.

While talking to a visiting 11 member Qatari delegation led by Sheikh Ali Abdullah Ali Thani Al-Thani here at Parliament House he said, "We are very pleased with the steady progress in our trade and investment relations, direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports and opening up of Qatari food market for Pakistan has provided opportunities for enhancement of bilateral trade to US$ 1.8 billion in the FY-2020.

He further said that Pakistan wishes to enhance the volume of bilateral trade to its true potential.

Chairman Senate while welcoming the interest of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in investing in various sectors of Pakistani economy said, “We will facilitate QIA in every possible manner and Pakistan has the most liberal and friendly investment regime in the region. Pakistan's ranking in Ease of Doing Business index has improved significantly and the establishment of industrial unit of 'Forward Sports' in Qatar for manufacturing of footballs for FIFA 2022 and future events is a proud moment for Pakistan, he expressed.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed that strong Pakistani diaspora is making valuable contribution to the development of Qatar. We are glad that over 72.000 Pakistani workers have been recruited by Qatar out of the approved quota of 100.000.

The Chairman Senate apprized the visiting Qatari delegation that I0J&K had been under lockdown for over a year now. Over 8 million Kashmiris are incarcerated in what can be described as the largest open air prison in the World. Chairman Senate further said that rising wave of hindutva under the BJP government has led to rapid political, economic, and social victimization of Muslims and other religious and social minorities.

Sanjrani concluded by conveying that international community including the OlC and Muslim world has to play a role in peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people as well as for the protection of Muslim minority in India.

Leader of the delegation observed that both Pakistan and Qatar enjoy longstanding cordial relations and both the countries can further work to explore more avenues of mutual cooperation in various sectors. He termed Pakistan an important ally in the region.

Sheikh Ali Abdullah Ali Thani Al-Thani recorded his impressions in visitors book.

Later on Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi hosted a luncheon at Parliament House for visiting delegation. Chairman Senate and a number of other senators also attended the reception.