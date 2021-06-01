ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat as energy gains offset losses in financials

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.05% lower at 15,574.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged. Both the indexes closed 1% higher on Monday, building up on gains posted last week.
  • Energy stocks gained after Brent crude prices topped $70 and traded at their highest since March, as optimism grew over the fuel demand outlook.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares' recent rally was stalled on Tuesday, as gains in energy stocks, amid optimism from declining daily cases of COVID-19, were offset by losses in materials and financials.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.05% lower at 15,574.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was unchanged. Both the indexes closed 1% higher on Monday, building up on gains posted last week.

"We feel that the market has had a one-way run up and today it is pausing for breath and we can see a small correction around here because market has been moving up continuously for the last seven to eight trading sessions," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

The market is also looking at an optimistic scenario as the economy unlocks, expecting things will return to normal in the next three to four months, he added.

Energy stocks gained after Brent crude prices topped $70 and traded at their highest since March, as optimism grew over the fuel demand outlook.

Reliance Industries Ltd and explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, rising 0.40% and 3.5%, respectively.

Investor sentiment has improved in recent days due to a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases. The country on Tuesday reported its lowest daily increase in new infections since April 8 at 127,510, staying below the 200,000-mark for a fifth straight day.

Meanwhile, India's GDP picked up at 1.6% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, better than the 1.0% growth forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Economists, however, are pessimistic about the current quarter after a huge second wave of COVID-19 infections hit the country last month.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index NSE share index

Indian shares flat as energy gains offset losses in financials

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters