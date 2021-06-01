ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
Pakistan-Iran sign MoU to establish ‘Border Markets’: Razak Dawood

  • These will not only enhance bilateral trade but it would also provide economic opportunities and sustenance to people residing in the border areas.
APP 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment on Tuesday said Pakistan and Iran have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish ‘Border Markets’ along with the border areas.

According to the MOU signed, both sides agreed to establish ‘Border Markets’ along the border signed between Pakistan and Iran in April 2021.

Three Border Markets are now being established at Gabd, Mund and Chedgi in Baluchistan, near our border with Iran.

These will not only enhance bilateral trade but it would also provide economic opportunities and sustenance to people residing in the border areas.

Accordingly, in the first phase, three markets will be opened in the border points and in the second phase of the plan, joint border bazaars will be established in three other border points later.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the agreement, six market places are to be established on the border between Pakistan’s Balochistan province and the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

