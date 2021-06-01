ANL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
ASC 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
ASL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.81%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.29%)
JSCL 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.21%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.8%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.8%)
PRL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
TRG 175.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.34%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.2%)
BR100 5,252 Increased By ▲ 25.23 (0.48%)
BR30 27,386 Increased By ▲ 61.13 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,057 Increased By ▲ 161.12 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,663 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Gold prices near 5-month peak on weaker dollar, inflation worries

  • On the technical front, spot gold XAU may rise into a range of $1,932 to $1,953 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

Gold prices scaled a near five-month high on Tuesday, driven by a weaker dollar and growing inflationary pressures, while investors awaited more US data to gauge the extent of global economic recovery.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,910.24 per ounce by 0504 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,913.00.

"Gold prices are riding a very strong upward trend this is against the backdrop of a falling US dollar and also inflation concerns," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

"Perhaps another fundamental factor behind gold is the return of Chinese and Indian buyers. In the near-term, if gold can breach the $1,922 per ounce mark, it can open the room for further upside potential."

The dollar index was down 0.2% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

The US unit registered its second consecutive monthly loss.

Last week, data showed US consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Market participants' focus this week will be on key US economic readings, including non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly maintained they expect any rise in inflation to be short-lived, and said monetary stimulus would stay in place for some time.

China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, though sharp rises in raw material prices and strains in supply chains crimped some companies' production, a survey showed.

On the technical front, spot gold XAU may rise into a range of $1,932 to $1,953 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Elsewhere, silver gained 0.4% to $28.17 per ounce, after hitting a two-week high earlier in the session.

Palladium rose 0.8% to $2,852.93 and platinum climbed 0.2% to $1,188.86.

Gold Prices Silver DailyFX currency US data

