Sports
England v New Zealand teams
- Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor.
01 Jun 2021
LONDON: Probable teams and officials for the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's starting on Wednesday:
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks
England v New Zealand teams
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu
‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential
Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC
Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21
PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week
SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline
MoS vows to sort out water conflicts
Irsa increases water releases
Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives
Read more stories
Comments