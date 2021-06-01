ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Sports

England v New Zealand teams

  • Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

LONDON: Probable teams and officials for the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's starting on Wednesday:

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

