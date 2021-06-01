ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Kuwait restores visas for Pakistani citizens: FO

Ali Hussain 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday confirmed that Kuwait has restored visas for family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis, and the two sides are also working together to chalk out mechanism for export of manpower in various fields from the country.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Kuwait have fraternal ties, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values.

He said the bilateral relationship is marked by growing cooperation in diverse fields.

"In the same spirit, Kuwait has restored visas for family re-unions and business visas for Pakistanis," he said, adding that Pakistani businessmen residing in other Gulf countries can now avail online visa facilitation for entry into Kuwait.

At present, he added that owing to the Covid-19-related travel restrictions, only Kuwaitis are allowed to enter Kuwait.

However, there is exemption for medical professionals, he added.

The spokesperson further stated that the relevant Pakistani and Kuwaiti authorities are also working together to chalk out mechanism for export of manpower in various fields from Pakistan.

"We greatly appreciate Kuwaiti cooperation in this regard," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, after meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, announced through a tweet that Kuwaiti government has decided to resume granting visas to Pakistani families and businessmen after decade-long suspension.

Kuwait had stopped issuing visas to nationals of four countries including Pakistan, Iran, Syria, and Afghanistan in 2011, citing security conditions in these countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

