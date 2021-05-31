ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
Energy stocks put TSX on course for fourth month of gains

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.49 points, or 0.17%, at 19,886.67. The benchmark was on course to end May with a near 4% gain.
  • Dundee Precious Metals fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after it agreed to buy INV Metals Inc, which soared 51%. The second biggest decliner was Cronos Group Inc , down 3.8%.
Reuters 31 May 2021

Canada's main stock index hit a fresh record high on Monday and was on course for a fourth month of gains as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

At 09:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.49 points, or 0.17%, at 19,886.67. The benchmark was on course to end May with a near 4% gain.

Energy stocks climbed 1.7% to lead sectoral gains as US crude prices and Brent crude added 1.4% each.

A Reuters poll of strategists predicted that the main index will climb above the 20,000 mark by the end of 2021 as a recovery in the global economy from the coronavirus crisis boosts the outlook for resource stocks.

Data showed Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.18 billion ($977.47 million) in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.27 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher trade in goods and services.

Cloud-based software maker Dye & Durham Ltd jumped 18.0% to the top of TSX as a management-led shareholder group offered to acquire the company for about C$3.4 billion ($2.8 billion).

Energy firm Pieridae Energy Ltd rose 2.4% after the company said it hired Japanese lender MUFG Bank to help raise $10 billion for its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Nova Scotia.

Dundee Precious Metals fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after it agreed to buy INV Metals Inc, which soared 51%. The second biggest decliner was Cronos Group Inc , down 3.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Athabasca Oil, Baytex Energy and Whitecap Resources .

On the TSX, 136 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.74-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 9.33 million shares traded.

The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 63 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 27.06 million shares.

