OPEC+ JTC keeps 2021 oil demand growth forecast unchanged
31 May 2021
LONDON: The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) kept its global oil demand growth forecast for 2021 unchanged at about 6 million barrels per day, two sources from the group told Reuters on Monday.
The JTC was meeting on Monday to assess market fundamentals ahead of a ministerial gathering on Tuesday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+.
