ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.93%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.22%)
DGKC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.72%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
FFL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.54%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.19%)
JSCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.15%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.9%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.08%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.04%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.43%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
UNITY 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
WTL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (16.5%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 91.61 (1.79%)
BR30 27,213 Increased By ▲ 551.17 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,823 Increased By ▲ 696.21 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,580 Increased By ▲ 280.13 (1.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Indian bond yields rise on higher supply; GDP data, RBI steps in focus

  • Traders are pinning hopes on the RBI's support and also awaiting the monetary policy committee's meeting later this week.
Reuters 31 May 2021

MUMBAI: Indian bond yields edged higher on Monday, following the government's decision to further increase its market borrowing but sharper losses were prevented on expectations of the central bank stepping in to rescue as and when needed.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.02% at 0820 GMT after touching 6.03% earlier and 2 basis points above its close on Friday.

"The 10-year yield is expected to remain under pressure on concerns of excess supply," HDFC Bank said in a note. "We expect 10-year yield to trade in the range of 5.99% to 6.06% this week".

India's federal government will borrow 1.58 trillion rupees ($22 billion) from the market to compensate the country's states for a shortfall in tax receipts this fiscal year, it said on Friday.

This borrowing will be in addition to the massive 12.06 trillion rupees that is already scheduled for the year.

"The weekly auctions are already a struggle to clear and with the additional supply now, it is only going to make it worse," a senior trader at a private bank said.

"RBI will have to keep doing more open market purchases or announce some other steps to ease the pain for the market and ensure borrowing goes through."

Friday's auction saw weak demand from participants, with the government raising 265.50 billion rupees through bond sale.

But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed underwriters to buy over 74 billion rupees out of 140 billion rupees worth benchmark bond on sale.

Traders are pinning hopes on the RBI's support and also awaiting the monetary policy committee's meeting later this week.

Outcome of the meeting will be announced on Friday and the central bank's liquidity stance and guidance will be key for markets with rates expected to stay unchanged.

The government is also set to release the January-March GDP data later in the day.

