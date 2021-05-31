ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.16%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.52%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.23%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.39%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.55%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.26%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.5%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.49%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.6%)
HUMNL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.56%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.88%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
MLCF 48.29 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (6.69%)
PAEL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.81%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (9.25%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.18%)
PTC 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 177.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.06%)
UNITY 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.31%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (17.85%)
BR100 5,236 Increased By ▲ 109.21 (2.13%)
BR30 27,342 Increased By ▲ 680.57 (2.55%)
KSE100 47,979 Increased By ▲ 852.86 (1.81%)
KSE30 19,660 Increased By ▲ 360.45 (1.87%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Brent oil may test support at $68.66

  • Because of this failure, the contract may experience the final correction before rising above a bullish wedge.
Reuters 31 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $68.66 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to $67.88.

The drop on Monday appears to be due to a contract switch on the continuous chart. However, there could be a deeper reason that a five-wave cycle from $64.57 had completed.

A retracement analysis suggests a target zone of $67.25 to $67.88. The uptrend is expected to resume upon the completion of the correction, as indicated by the five-wave mode.

A break above $69.55 may also signal a continuation of the uptrend towards $71.38. On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $70.75.

Because of this failure, the contract may experience the final correction before rising above a bullish wedge.

A break above $70.75 could confirm the pattern and a target range of $77.96-$85.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

