Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

Kuwait has decided to resume issuing visas to families and for business purposes to Pakistanis, lifting a 10-year suspension that was imposed due to 'security concerns'.

This was announced by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid following his meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah in Kuwait City. Kuwait also decided to issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in oil and medical-related fields. This decision by the Kuwaiti government also paves way for Pakistani nationals settled in Gulf countries to get online visas to visit Kuwait.

In 2011, Kuwait had stopped issuing visas to citizens of Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria citing difficult security conditions.

Matters pertaining to bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting. Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider were also present during the meeting.

In a press release, the ministry of interior said that Rashid handed over a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kuwaiti PM. The Kuwaiti premier said that relations between the two countries spanned over seven decades and both enjoy the relations based on love and trust.