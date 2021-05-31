ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
GIKI, PCSTSI sign MoU

Recorder Report 31 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and Peshawar Chamber for Small Traders & Small Industry (PCSTSI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to pursue their mutual interest to search, develop and evaluate technology and analytically based solutions to their problems facing the business community with special focus on industries in the region, especially the SME sector.

Elaborating the details of the memorandum, the president, PCSTSI, Mohammad Adnan Jalil said that under the MoU, both parties shall cooperate in offering training to business representatives of SME sector in KP, provision of solutions to need based requests by business representatives of SME sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that may enhance their business process and make it a cost effective and efficient.

Both parties shall also make joint or independent applications for national and international grants that can help in covering costs for joint training ventures and R&D activities and other office expenditures used for SME businesses development.

GIKI and PCSTSI shall also cooperate in any meaningful collaboration by joining hands with the government or international donors that may serve a great deal of benefit to SME sector, providing support to R&D centre at PCSTSI, organizing of joint seminars, participation in advisory councils, committees and consultancy services, joint research based publications, industry based policy research projects and any other activity as deemed appropriate by both parties.

For the implementation of activities between the two parties in a systematic manner, President PCSTSI, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has been nominated as focal person and to remain so after his tenure as president of the chamber and from GIKI side Dr Dawood Mamoon, Director will be the focal person assigned with the responsibility of coordinating the activities in general terms.

Under the agreement, both parties shall also cooperate with each other in capacity building of researchers and information exchange of holding joint conferences, seminars, workshops etc, sharing of technical information & data and collaboration of research teams.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou SME Sector Ghulam Ishaq Khan PCSTSI GIKI

