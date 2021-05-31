Swiss Moto3 crash victim Jason Dupasquier dies aged 19

MUGELLO, (Italy): Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died aged 19 from injuries sustained in a crash in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, organisers MotoGP announced on Sunday.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP said on Twitter.

“On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace,” the statement added. The Careggi hospital in Florence treating Dupasquier confirmed to AFP that the teenager had suffered brain injuries “incompatible with life” in the multi-bike accident at Mugello on Saturday.

Dupasquier, in his second season in Moto3, fell and was struck by at least one bike, before sliding along the track, during qualifying. Doctors rushed to the scene and after attending to him for 40 minutes on the circuit had him airlifted to hospital.

He underwent chest surgery overnight “for a vascular lesion” and had suffered “severe brain damage”, a hospital spokesman told AFP earlier Sunday.