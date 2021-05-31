ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Marriyum challenges PM’s economic indicators

31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has challenged Imran Khan to issue a comparison of economic indicators for the year 2018 when PMLN ended its term versus 2021 which is after 3 years of PTI government.

In a statement Marriyum said the incompetent and lying PTI government destroyed the economy and now shamelessly tweets lies to cover up the disaster they committed. These lies won’t fix the economic crisis created by this government, she added. The PTI regime was still unable to even match the economic progress under PMLN government.

The former Information reminded that PML-N’s 5.8 growth and 3 percent inflation dwarfs PTI’s minus 0.4 growth rate and 16 percent inflation rate. In 5 years PMLN took Rs 10,000 billion loan and completed countless development projects, while PTI took Rs 15,000 billion loan in just 3 year’s and did not complete a single project, she said.

Marriyum said under PML-N, the FBR collected a record high Rs 3, 842 billion in taxes while PTI has had to revise its own targets three times for the first time in country’s history.

“This PTI government didn’t even meet its current year’s target of Rs 4,500 billion tax collection. Who are they trying to fool by setting up a target of 5.8 trillion”, she said.

This government that came into power through lies and forgery is only surviving through lies and forgery, she concluded—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

