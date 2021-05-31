ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Railways retrieves land in Hyderabad

Recorder Report 31 May 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways Karachi, in another post midnight anti-encroachment operation carried out in Hyderabad city, had retrieved a huge swathe of land that had been illegally occupied for more than 12 years.

The department had retrieved land measuring 4.14 kanals along the Hyderabad-Badin road where one petrol pump, one CNG station along with a service station and super mart had been constructed and operating without any permission or entering into an official agreement with the department, said a statement on Sunday.

The operation was a part of Karachi division’s “Operation Retrieval of Lands” initiated 5 days ago from Hyderabad city where Karachi Railways had identified a total of eight petrol pumps and CNG stations built illegally over railways’ territory.

Since the inception of this operation, the Karachi railways has cumulatively retrieved 7.30 kanals of land and sealed half of the illegitimate oil and gas stations in Hyderabad.

Railways’ police had taken the custody of last night’s retrieved land and a joint operation and retrieval certificate signed by engineering, land and police officials had been issued accordingly.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati had directed the Karachi division for completely eliminating the installations of Qabza mafia from railways’ territory in their division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

