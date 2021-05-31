Netanyahu’s grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Far-right party leader Naftali Bennett threw his crucial support on Sunday behind a "unity government" in Israel to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what would be the end of a political era.

Bennett's decision, which he announced in a televised address, could enable opposition chief Yair Lapid to put together a coalition of right-wing, centrist and leftist parties and hand Netanyahu his first election defeat since 1999.

Lapid's chances of success have rested largely with Bennett, a former defence chief and a high-tech millionaire.